Enjoy a color accurate monitor with Datacolor SpyderX Pro Colorimeter at $100

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator (SXP100) for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $170 at Adorama and today’s deal beats our last mention by over $27, making it the lowest price that we’ve tracked. If you’re a video or photo editor, then you know how crucial it is to have an accurate monitor. Using the SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator will ensure that your display is representing colors perfectly, meaning your pictures and videos will look true-to-life at all times after you finish editing. Just plug it into a USB port, dangle the calibrator over the screen, and let the software do the work. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ensure you capture photos and videos at the proper exposure and white balance when picking up a grey card. This model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and is super simple to use. It folds up for storage and has both white and grey sides, depending on what your needs are.

Need a new computer or monitor to edit your photos and videos on? Well, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off right now, so be sure to check that out. Also, we’re tracking a deal that drops LG’s 34-inch 1080p UltraWide monitor to $289 shipped, which is a new low that we’ve tracked.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator features:

Calibrating your monitor to achieve color precision now takes just a minute or two – several times faster than previous models

Groundbreaking lens-based color engine provides a higher level of color accuracy for multiple monitors

SpyderX Pro is so intuitive, you don’t have to be a color expert

