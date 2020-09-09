LG’s 34-inch 1080p UltraWide falls to new low of $289, more monitors from $160

B&H currently offers the LG 34WL550-B 34-inch 1080p HDR UltraWide Monitor for $289 shipped. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s discount saves you $61, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 34-inch panel, this 1080p monitor delivers an UltraWide form-factor to your setup complete with HDR10 support, a 75Hz refresh rate, and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. You’ll also benefit from gaming-focused features like AMD FreeSync support alongside two HDMI ports for connecting to your computer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 655 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $160.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Swing by our PC gaming guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup, all without having to pay full price. Right now, Aukey’s mechanical keyboard is still marked down to $31.50, which is joined by an ongoing price cut on Razer’s Basilisk X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse at $45.

LG 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for content creators who need more room for their big ideas, the 34WL550-B 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync HDR10 IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 2560 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 75 Hz. It also features In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 16.7 million colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 21:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a maximum brightness level of 250 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time.

