Novogratz’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand plunges $59, now $201 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany TV Stand for $200.87 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This TV stand may be the perfect way to refresh a dated living room. It boasts a mid-century modern look that’s ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 95-pounds and has plenty of storage underneath for your preferred game console. Its walnut finish delivers a premium look and wire cutouts can be found throughout, helping make initial setup quick with only a minimal amount of effort required. Rated 4/5 stars.

The deal above is one of many furniture discounts we’ve found today. In fact, Amazon’s Rivet Sloane Loveseat would pair nicely with Novogratz’s TV stand. It’s currently marked down by $210, making now a great time to refresh the seating in your space.

Another notable discount worth peeking at involves Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk. This piece typically costs $200, but at the moment Amazon is selling it for $157. Buyers stand to pocket $43 in savings, making now a wonderful time to strike.

Novogratz Brittany TV Stand features:

Update your living room with the mid-century modern Novogratz Brittany TV stand for TVs up to 55” wide or 95 lbs.

Made with wood veneer with Real wood legs, The beautiful Walnut finish pairs with the angled legs for a trendy look

Organize your video and audio components on the 2 center shelves with wire cutouts to keep your cords organized. The 2 sliding doors conceal 2 side cabinets to store away your DVD and game collection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!