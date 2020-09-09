Novogratz’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand plunges $59, now $201 at Amazon

- Sep. 9th 2020 4:24 pm ET

$201
0

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany TV Stand for $200.87 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This TV stand may be the perfect way to refresh a dated living room. It boasts a mid-century modern look that’s ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 95-pounds and has plenty of storage underneath for your preferred game console. Its walnut finish delivers a premium look and wire cutouts can be found throughout, helping make initial setup quick with only a minimal amount of effort required. Rated 4/5 stars.

The deal above is one of many furniture discounts we’ve found today. In fact, Amazon’s Rivet Sloane Loveseat would pair nicely with Novogratz’s TV stand. It’s currently marked down by $210, making now a great time to refresh the seating in your space.

Another notable discount worth peeking at involves Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk. This piece typically costs $200, but at the moment Amazon is selling it for $157. Buyers stand to pocket $43 in savings, making now a wonderful time to strike.

Novogratz Brittany TV Stand features:

  • Update your living room with the mid-century modern Novogratz Brittany TV stand for TVs up to 55” wide or 95 lbs.
  • Made with wood veneer with Real wood legs, The beautiful Walnut finish pairs with the angled legs for a trendy look
  • Organize your video and audio components on the 2 center shelves with wire cutouts to keep your cords organized. The 2 sliding doors conceal 2 side cabinets to store away your DVD and game collection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$201
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Novogratz

About the Author