Novogratz’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand plunges $59, now $201 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany TV Stand for $200.87 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This TV stand may be the perfect way to refresh a dated living room. It boasts a mid-century modern look that’s ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 95-pounds and has plenty of storage underneath for your preferred game console. Its walnut finish delivers a premium look and wire cutouts can be found throughout, helping make initial setup quick with only a minimal amount of effort required. Rated 4/5 stars.
The deal above is one of many furniture discounts we’ve found today. In fact, Amazon’s Rivet Sloane Loveseat would pair nicely with Novogratz’s TV stand. It’s currently marked down by $210, making now a great time to refresh the seating in your space.
Another notable discount worth peeking at involves Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk. This piece typically costs $200, but at the moment Amazon is selling it for $157. Buyers stand to pocket $43 in savings, making now a wonderful time to strike.
Novogratz Brittany TV Stand features:
- Update your living room with the mid-century modern Novogratz Brittany TV stand for TVs up to 55” wide or 95 lbs.
- Made with wood veneer with Real wood legs, The beautiful Walnut finish pairs with the angled legs for a trendy look
- Organize your video and audio components on the 2 center shelves with wire cutouts to keep your cords organized. The 2 sliding doors conceal 2 side cabinets to store away your DVD and game collection
