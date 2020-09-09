Play Switch for hours with PowerA’s Wired Zelda Controller: $16 (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wired Zelda Switch Controller for $15.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With Breath of the Wild branding throughout, this affordable controller is a fantastic choice for many Zelda fans. It boasts an ergonomic controller shape and a familiar Nintendo Switch button layout. PowerA bundles a detachable 10-foot USB cable, delivering an abundance of slack that should make corded gameplay a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need a way to protect a Switch Lite? You’re in luck because PowerA’s Stealth Case Kit is down to $7 right now. Believe it or not, this deal ushers in 53% in savings, making it a hard one to pass up. Buyers will receive a zippered case, screen protector, and microfiber cleaning cloth.

And while we’re talking Zelda, did you see that Nintendo has unveiled Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity? This release explores the events that lead to Breath of the Wild, making it an enticing release for Zelda enthusiasts. Head over to our announcement coverage to find its trailer, gameplay footage, and more.

PowerA Wired Zelda Switch Controller features:

Subtle Legend of Zelda pattern with Hylian Shield icon and Link in action

Ergonomic controller shape with Nintendo Switch button layout

Metallic D pad

Detachable 10 feet (3 meters) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!