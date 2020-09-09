Off-season savings await this PowerSmart 18-inch Electric Snow Blower at $89

- Sep. 9th 2020 8:44 am ET

0

Home Depot offers the PowerSmart 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower for $89 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $120 and this is the best offer we can find by 20%. While summer is drawing to a close, this is a nice chance to score some off-season savings on a top-rated electric snow blower. Notable features here include a corded design and 18-inch width, which makes it a suitable option for smaller jobs, apartment sidewalks, and the like. You can also count on a 30-foot throwing distance, which will help kick the snow away from your driveway. Best of all? No gas or oil to fuss with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll want to make the most of your savings today and grab an outdoor extension cord. This 50-foot option from AmazonBasics should do the trick. It’s rated for most outdoor activities and the bright orange design should help you avoid running it over while snow blowing. It’s rated for 13A of power and features a grounded 3-prong design for most applications.

As always, our Green Deals guide is the best place to find all of the latest price drops on environmentally-friendly tools, accessories, and more. Just this week with spotted a stellar deal on Panasonic’s top-rated eneloop AA rechargeable batteries at $16. Check out the entire guide here for more.

PowerSmart Electric Snow Blower features:

  • 15 Amp electric motor for effective snow removal
  • Clearing snow up to 18 in. W and 8 in. D make quick work of clearing driveways and patios
  • Rubber-tipped steel auger breaks the snow loose with great ease
  • Electric operation is ideal for light snowfalls on patios, walkways and sidewalks
  • Easy start electric motor offers smooth maintenance

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
