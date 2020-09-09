Off-season savings await this PowerSmart 18-inch Electric Snow Blower at $89

Home Depot offers the PowerSmart 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower for $89 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $120 and this is the best offer we can find by 20%. While summer is drawing to a close, this is a nice chance to score some off-season savings on a top-rated electric snow blower. Notable features here include a corded design and 18-inch width, which makes it a suitable option for smaller jobs, apartment sidewalks, and the like. You can also count on a 30-foot throwing distance, which will help kick the snow away from your driveway. Best of all? No gas or oil to fuss with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll want to make the most of your savings today and grab an outdoor extension cord. This 50-foot option from AmazonBasics should do the trick. It’s rated for most outdoor activities and the bright orange design should help you avoid running it over while snow blowing. It’s rated for 13A of power and features a grounded 3-prong design for most applications.

As always, our Green Deals guide is the best place to find all of the latest price drops on environmentally-friendly tools, accessories, and more. Just this week with spotted a stellar deal on Panasonic’s top-rated eneloop AA rechargeable batteries at $16. Check out the entire guide here for more.

PowerSmart Electric Snow Blower features:

15 Amp electric motor for effective snow removal

Clearing snow up to 18 in. W and 8 in. D make quick work of clearing driveways and patios

Rubber-tipped steel auger breaks the snow loose with great ease

Electric operation is ideal for light snowfalls on patios, walkways and sidewalks

Easy start electric motor offers smooth maintenance

