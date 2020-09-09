Twelve South PlugBug World is within pennies of its Amazon low: $17 (Save 47%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PlugBug World for $17.23 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 47% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. This accessory levels up both current and previous-generation MacBook power adapters. Not only does it add on a 10-watt 2.1-amp USB port, you’ll also stand to benefit from the inclusion of five snap-on international plugs that work in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the list goes on. Twelve South calls out that its USB port can “charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You can stow your MacBook and new Twelve South accessory in Timbuk2’s Clark Pack at $60 off. That’s right, Amazon is taking 26% off typical pricing, making now a great time to upgrade your current bag. This Timbuk2 bag sets itself apart from many with an “ultra weatherproof” design and expandable roll top that is said to be “stronger than steel.”

Have a Switch Lite? If so, now is an ideal time to snag PowerA’s Stealth Case Kit at $7. Bearing in mind that it can fetch up to $15, this deal offers up a remarkable savings of 53%. Buyers will get a zippered Switch Lite case, screen protector, and microfiber cleaning cloth.

Oh, and in case you missed it, we found a bunch of other Twelve South discounts yesterday. Pricing starts at $30, so take a look if you haven’t already.

Twelve South PlugBug World features:

Charge your MacBook and add USB charging functionality to charge your devices wherever you travel

Plug Bug World comes with five snap-on international plugs for use in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Japan

Packs 10 watts/ 2.1 A of charging power, which is enough to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro

