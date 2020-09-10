Acer 34-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor hits all-time low at $389.50, more from $300

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Nitro XV340CK 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $389.49 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this year, the latest monitor from Acer delivers a 34-inch display with 1440p resolution that’s supplemented by a 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll also be able to count on AMD FreeSync support on top of HDR, a 1ms response time, and more. There’s also two DisplayPorts, a pair of HDMI 2.0 slots, and a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the MSI 1080p UltraWide Monitor for $299.99. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount to date. Delivering a 30-inch panel, you’re looking at a 200Hz refresh rate on top of a curved form-factor and non-glare coating. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We’re also still tracking LG’s 34-inch 1080p UltraWide on sale for $289, for those who can sacrifice the gaming-worthy features of the lead deal. There’s also some other monitors marked down from $160, as well as plenty of other deals over in our PC gaming guide.

Acer Nitro 34-inch Gaming Monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XV340CK gaming monitor – the QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge.

