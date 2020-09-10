Acer 34-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor hits all-time low at $389.50, more from $300

- Sep. 10th 2020 10:02 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Nitro XV340CK 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $389.49 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this year, the latest monitor from Acer delivers a 34-inch display with 1440p resolution that’s supplemented by a 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll also be able to count on AMD FreeSync support on top of HDR, a 1ms response time, and more. There’s also two DisplayPorts, a pair of HDMI 2.0 slots, and a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the MSI 1080p UltraWide Monitor for $299.99. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount to date. Delivering a 30-inch panel, you’re looking at a 200Hz refresh rate on top of a curved form-factor and non-glare coating. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We’re also still tracking LG’s 34-inch 1080p UltraWide on sale for $289, for those who can sacrifice the gaming-worthy features of the lead deal. There’s also some other monitors marked down from $160, as well as plenty of other deals over in our PC gaming guide.

Acer Nitro 34-inch Gaming Monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XV340CK gaming monitor – the QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go