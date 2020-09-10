Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off ARRIS Max Pro Mesh systems from $330

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS Surfboard Max Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $549.99 shipped. Shipping is currently delayed about a month, but you’ll also find it at Best Buy for the same price. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention as well as the all-time low. If you’ve been looking to finally make the switch to Wi-Fi 6, this router system is worth a closer look. This ARRIS Surfboard Max Pro delivers 11Gb/s speeds with up to 6,000-square feet of coverage and includes eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Its mesh capabilities are complemented by a dedicated backhaul channel, which ensures you’ll have consistent speeds regardless which node a device is connected to. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below the jump for more.

Those who can get away with only 3,000-square feet of coverage may be better off going with a single one of the Surfboard Max Pro Routers now that it is on sale for $329.99 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Down from $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. You’re looking at much of the same features as the lead deal, but with half the coverage, only four Ethernet ports, and the same 11Gb/s speeds.

Or just stick with 802.11ac speeds by taking advantage of this Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System that’s currently on sale for $230. Saving you $70 from the going rate, this is a more affordable package to upgrade your work from home setup with more reliable connectivity.

A RRIS Surfboard Max Pro Mesh features:

Increase your data capacity to handle all your home network needs with this ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Wi-Fi system. The latest Wi-Fi technology, 802.11ax, delivers faster speeds and a wider range to accommodate more users, while the quad-core processors support high-bandwidth applications like simultaneous 4K streaming. This Alexa-compatible ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Wi-Fi system features four Ethernet ports for flexible connectivity to WAN networks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!