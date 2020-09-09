Upgrade to this Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $230 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. With up to 4,000-square feet of coverage in tow, this Wi-Fi system includes two nodes delivering reliable connectivity throughout your home. It supports up to 2,200Mb/s bandwidth, ensuring that gaming, streaming, and casual web browsing won’t take a performance hit, even when the whole family is online. Linksys also has HomeKit router support in the pipeline for integrating this Velop system with the rest of your Apple-centered smart home. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For homes with a plethora of wired connections, the lead deal’s four Ethernet ports might not cut it. If that is the case, using some of your savings to grab this 5-port TP-Link Gigabit Ethernet Switch at $18 will be a great add-on. You’re looking at bringing four additional ports to featured router system, giving you extra connectivity for smart home hubs, PCs, consoles, and more.

If a single router will do the trick, we’re still tracking a 40% discount on the Plex-enabled NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac Router at $237.50. We also just recently took a look at what Ubiquiti’s Unifi Dream Machine brings to the table, which you can get all the details on right here.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Connect every corner of your home to the internet with this Linksys Velop wireless Wi-Fi system. Each formidable tri-band dual-stream AC2200 router has two 5GHz bands and a 2.4GHz band for a blazing fast experience. This modular Linksys Velop wireless Wi-Fi system includes two identical units, which you can distribute evenly to ensure your wireless signal always stays strong.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!