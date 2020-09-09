Rain Design’s adjustable iLevel2 stand elevates your MacBook at $52 (Save 26%)

- Sep. 9th 2020 11:59 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Rain Design iLevel2 Adjustable MacBook Stand for $51.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for $2 more. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, is the best we’ve seen since February, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Crafted out of anodized aluminum, Rain Design’s iLevel2 stand delivers a place to rest your MacBook and other laptops while at your desk. It features an adjustable height which can be tweaked thanks to a sliding mechanism that makes it easy to get the perfect angle. It can lift your machine up to 7.9-inches off a desk, helping tackle neck pain and more by keeping the screen at eye level. Over 240 customers have left 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to elevate your machine, going with Rain Design’s mStand at $40 leaves you with some extra cash. It sports an aluminum construction just like the lead deal, but forgoes the adjustable design for a more simplistic stand. It’ll elevate your MacBook 5.9-inches off a desk and comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 6,600 customers.

Those looking to dock their MacBook in clamshell mode will want to take a look at the Twelve South BookArc which is marked down to $51 right now. This accessory is joined by plenty of other work from home gear courtesy of the brand, as well as a price cut today on its PlugBug World adapter.

Rain Design iLevel2 features:

The iLevel Adjustable Stand for MacBook from Rain Design lifts your system up to 7.9″ or lowers it down to 5.4″, which allows you to have a better viewing experience. This stand is compatible with most MacBooks, MacBook Pros, and non-Apple laptops that have a depth under 10.1″. The iLevel Adjustable Stand has a sliding mechanism and supports tilting, so you can angle your screen at your preferred eye level. Moreover, its tiltable design helps you find a comfortable typing angle.

