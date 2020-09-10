Eve Button controls HomeKit gear when an iPhone is out of reach: $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Eve Button for $39.95 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and neck-and-neck with Amazon discounts we’ve tracked over the last couple months. If you’ve outfitted your house with HomeKit-compatible smart accessories, you may stand to benefit from owning Eve Button. It can be pressed once, double-clicked, and held down for three different smart home actions to be easily carried out. It boasts a clean design that’s bound to look great in your office, on the coffee table, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers. Swing by our recent HomeKit Weekly post to learn more.

Now that you have Eve Button, it may be time to extend the reach of HomeKit with some discounted meross’ smart plugs, garage remotes, and more. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $16, delivering something for almost any budget. Swing by the entire post to see which deals have your name on them.

And since we’re talking automation, you may want to have a look at Loupedeck Live. It debuted a couple days back and aims to make macOS and PC actions a lot simpler with customizable buttons, knobs, and a 4.3-inch touchscreen. A clean and sophisticated look ensures this will look excellent on top of your desk. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Eve Button features:

Direct control: command accessories and scenes without your iPhone

Three actions: single press, double press, and long press

Compact & portable: fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand

HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Requires an Apple TV with tvOS11 or iPad set up as a home hub

