Save up to 20% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $16

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories starting at $15.99 Prime shipped for the Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $20 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, saves you 20%, and is only the second discount we’ve tracked so far. Packing two independently controllable outlets, this dual outlet smart plug expands your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 90 shoppers. Head below for meross smart home deals.

Other notable meross deals include:

If you’re in the market for an even more affordable way to bring some voice control and the like, we spotted some indoor and outdoor-ready BN-LINK Smart Plugs from $13 this morning. That’s on top of a $50 discount on the eufy 2K Video Doorbell at $110 as well as 20% off this Wyze smart home starter bundle. You’ll also want to check out the new HomeKit-enabled smart garage door remote from meross.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

