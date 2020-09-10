From Swatch Q to Seiko’s upcoming Street Fighter V collection, there appears to be no shortage of limited edition watch styles to pick from. That being said, it’s going to be hard for many to compete with Casio’s new Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK. It features a colorful design that mimics what we’ve seen Samsung deliver in some of its smartphones. Casio describes its bezel as “kaleidoscopic” and manages to take things even further with a red translucent band. This solar-powered timepiece can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth to deliver automatic time adjustment, phone finder functionality, and more. Continue reading for more details.

Casio’s Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK will undoubtedly turn some heads

The latest watch from Casio chases a style that easily stands out from most. Onlookers will see a “kaleidoscopic range of hues” when leering at this timepiece. This is thanks to a multicolor IP that’s applied to the bezel and metal parts used in Casio’s Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK.

The multi-colored face of this watch shifts between red, blue and white which is further complemented by a red translucent band. Casio touts this design as expressing “the intense heat of molten volcanic lava in vivid color.”

Smartphone connectivity is handled via onboard Bluetooth. Paving the way for everything from automatic time adjustment to managing alarms, and more. A solar-powered design means wearers won’t have to fiddle with charging and 200-meter water resistance ensures that wearing it to the pool won’t be a problem.

Pricing and availability

Casio’s new Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK is slated to arrive sometime this month, with pricing set at $1,100. A pre-order button is live on the G-SHOCK website but appears to be non-functional at this time. That being said, interested parties can sign up for notifications about the watch’s availability. While this timepiece is limited edition, Casio has not yet shared precisely when it plans to halt manufacturing. For this reason, it remains feasible that an Amazon listing could appear at some point in the near future.

9to5Toys’ Take

While its $1,100 price tag is bound to turn many away, a stunning appearance could push a reasonable number of folks over the top. Pairing this with its solar-powered design, Bluetooth connectivity, and G-SHOCK toughness additionally helps convey that this purchase is going to be a long-term investment that’s bound to look great for many years to come. Overlook these features and you may be able to save a bundle with some of the alternative iridescent watches on the market.

