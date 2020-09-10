Save up to 25% on Nendroid figures: Iron Man, Harry Potter, and more from $27

- Sep. 10th 2020 3:38 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid collectible figures headlined by the Avengers Iron Man Mark 50 at $47.02 shipped. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it has been trending around $65 lately with today’s offer saving you over 22% and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. This 4-inch tall figure brings one of the more iconic heroes from the MCU to your collection without taking up too much space. Despite the smaller size, you’re still looking at plenty of detail, as well as various interchangeable pieces and a display stand to recreate scenes from the Infinity War or Endgame. Rated 4.9/5 starsHead below for additional Nendoroid figures starting at $27 including Disney icons, characters from the Wizarding World, and more.

Other notable Nendoroid deals include:

For more ways to expand your collection, dive into our latest LEGO roundup where you’ll find Star Wars kits, a brick-built Lamborghini, and more from $12. Or if you’re looking to read up on some Marvel heroes like Iron Man, our ComiXology guide is full of digital comic book deals that are worth a look, as well.

Nendoroid Iron Man Mark 50 features:

From Good Smile Company. The next hero to join the Avengers: infinity war Nendoroid series is Iron Man mark 50! The nanotech-suit-clad Iron Man features full articulation, and his forearms are removable at the elbow joints allowing them to be switched out with different weapons from the movie. In addition, this version also includes special wing parts that can be attached to his back.

