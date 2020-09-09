Assemble an all-time low on the LEGO Star Wars D-O at $58.50, more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars D-O kit for $58.63 shipped. Down from its usual $70 price tag, today’s offer marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and amounts to 16% in savings. The 519-piece kit just launched earlier in the year and brings the droid D-O to your collection straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. Once assembled, the kit stands over 10.5-inches tall and features authentic details to the on-screen counterpart, as well as a moving head and more. LEGO completes the creation by including a display plaque as well as a minifigure version of the droid. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below the fold for even more LEGO deals starting at $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, LEGO officially showcased its all-new 3,200-piece Mos Eisley Cantina kit, which debuts with 21 minifigures and more. That’s on top of its most recent collection of potential Ideas kits, which you can get the full scoop on right here. And don’t miss out on our review of the new LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest.

LEGO Star Wars D-O kit features:

Fans can build their own collectible model of the lovable D-O droid from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie, reproducing authentic details in LEGO style to create a fantastic build-and-display piece

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!