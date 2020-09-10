During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, the company officially unveiled the new Prince of Persia remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of recent successful remakes of the Resident Evil franchise, Ubisoft has announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We know the game will be released early next year, according to today’s announcement, and you can check out the debut announcement trailer below.

The story of Prince of Persia franchise is a long one. But to make things brief, the trilogy that started it all released back in 1989 with Prince of Persia and was followed up by a reboot series known as the Sands of Time in 2003. While the series has seen a few less-than-stellar releases since then, Ubisoft has decided to turn back the clock to 2003’s Sands of Time for the new Prince of Persia remake.

New Prince of Persia remake:

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time brought the classic gaming franchise back to life in the early 2000s with an interesting gameplay mechanic that would carry through the series, and even go on to make its way into other franchises. Following the story of the titular prince, players are able to make use of a special dagger that allows them to literally turn back time. Make a mistake during a tough platforming section? Just engage the dagger’s special abilities and rewind the game so you can give it another try. It was an interesting mechanic that will be put back into the spotlight early next year with the new Prince of Persia remake.

Alongside all of the expected modernized controls, updated visuals (more on that below), as well as a series of “entirely new cinematic sequences” and new “parkour animations,” we know the original voice actor — Yuri Lowenthal — will be reprising his role as the titular prince. The project will be helmed by Annu Koul of Ubisoft Pune.

The new Prince of Persia remake is scheduled for release in January 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. No mention of next-generation consoles just yet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it’s great to see the return of the prince. There’s just something about this franchise that feels like it needs to be present and accounted for in the modern gaming landscape — likely because of how beloved and infamously difficult the series was known to be in the early days. But we would be remiss not to mention the graphics on display here. Is this some old build we are seeing or something? Because the visuals are ghastly at best here. While some scenes seem to display a current-gen. at best look, the faces and basically everything else, are, well, not okay. There’s no way a game in 2021 could possibly release looking like this, could it?

