Tackle basic DIY projects with this RYOBI reciprocating saw at $129

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Electric Reciprocating Saw with 4Ah Battery for $129 shipped. Regularly around $179 or more, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $20 and is amongst the best we’ve seen in 2020. You can enter the expansive RYOBI ecosystem today with this affordable cordless reciprocating saw, which is great for tackling basic DIY tasks around the house. Some standout features include an anti-vibrate design that “reduces user fatigue during prolonged use,” alongside an integrated LED light, and variable speed trigger. You’ll also receive a 4Ah battery and wall charger with a purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more traditional saw design, consider going with this option from BLACK+DECKER at 50% less. While it does have a larger blade design you might see on other hand saws, it differs with an electric design that makes cutting much easier. It ships with a 6-foot cord, variable speed trigger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Jump over to today’s Home Depot 1-day sale for more deals including up to 40% off solar panels, smart home gear, and other products designed to cut down on energy usage. One of our top picks is the Nature Power 110W solar panel, which is a great starter kit for newbies to the world of sun power. Check out the entire sale here.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Electric Reciprocating Saw features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw with 4.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery. This brushless reciprocating saw provides more runtime, faster cutting, more power, and longer motor life. The adjustable, pivoting shoe allows depth-of-cut control and more efficient use of the blade. A variable-speed trigger provides easy starts and cut control. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform.

