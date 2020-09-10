Home Depot 1-day sale offers up to 40% off solar panels, smart home gear, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off electrical tools, solar panels, lighting, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is over $95 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for additional deals here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the Square D Wiser Energy Smart Home Monitor for $239.47. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen in a few months. While you’re likely familiar with the myriad of smart home products out there, Square D arrives with a new approach that monitors your total energy usage around your space. It integrates with other mainstays like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Philips Hue to monitor your usage and identify ways to save money. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on lighting, solar panels, and other home goods. We also have a notable deal on GE Z-Wave dimmers, if you’re interested in adding even more smart home functionality to your space. Check out the entire list of notable Z-Wave deals in our coverage earlier this morning.

Nature Power Solar Panels feature:

Nature Power Solar Panels take the sun’s energy and turns it into electric current. These solar panels are high efficiency 12-Volt solar panels featuring sturdy aluminum frames and high transparency tempered glass tops. They have a scratch resistant and anti-reflective coating to help keep the solar panel in good shape for many years. They are rugged enough to be permanently mounted outdoors or even on mobile applications such as RVs and boats.

