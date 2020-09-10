Give your TV an audio boost with Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar at $148 (26% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-T450 2.1-Channel Sound Bar for $147.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 26% from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low set only once before. As one of Samsung’s latest sound bars that was just released earlier in the year, its T450 comes equipped with a 200W output that drives its built-in 3-speaker array. Alongside Dolby Audio, you’ll be able to count on a smart sound setting that automatically adjusts settings based on whether you’re watching a movie or playing games, and more. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair this sound bar with a variety of devices. Samsung completes the package with an external subwoofer for extra bass. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the adaptive audio preferences and some of the more premium inclusions on the featured deal, going with the Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar will let you save some cash. This $88 alternative delivers a similar low-profile design, but ditches the added subwoofer. But if you’re looking to step up the audio compared to your TV’s built-in speakers, this will still get the job done.

Right now, you can still lock-in $1,700 in savings on LG’s 75-inch 8K AirPlay 2 UHDTV, which is now being joined by an all-time low on Epson’s Android TV Laser Projector at $700. You’ll find plenty more discounts where those deals came from over in our home theater guide, as well.

Samsung 2.1-Channel Sound Bar features:

The sound bar detects what you’re watching and automatically optimizes the sound setting for the best entertainment experience. Whether it’s a loud sporting event or a drama with quiet dialogue, you can count on Soundbar T450 to provide clear sound for enhanced TV viewing.

