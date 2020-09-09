Epson’s Android TV Laser Projector creates a 150-inch screen at $700 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Epson EF-100 Smart Android TV Laser Projector for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Down from its usual $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to create an up to 150-inch screen, Epson’s laser projector touts a 1280 x 800 resolution alongside 2,000-lumen brightness. Its compact form-factor will make this projector a great option for setting up in home theaters with limited space, as well as taking outside for drive-in style movie nights and the like. Plus, built-in Android TV capabilities allow you to watch all your favorite streaming services and more right from the Epson EF-100. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re looking to go all-in on portability, opting for Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro Projector at $550 is a great alternative. Not only will you save some cash compared to the lead deal, but you’ll enjoy a 720p resolution with the ability to create a 150-inch screen and hours of playback on a single charge. Over 465 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Speaking of Anker, you’ll definitely want to swing by its Labor Day sale from earlier in the week which is still live right now. There, you’ll find up to 30% in savings on its popular smart home gear, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and much more. Or just hit up our home theater guide for other ways to give your setup an upgrade.

Epson Android TV Laser Projector features:

The Epson EF-100 represents a new type of 3-chip laser projection technology designed for today’s content streamers. Based on unique Epson MicroLaser Array Technology, this projector is not only elegantly compact, but capable of producing an incredibly bright and colorful image up to 150″ on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. Powered by Google’s Android TV, the moment you power-on the EF-100, you’re ready to use all your favorite streaming apps

