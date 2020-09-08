Bring the theater home with LG’s 75-inch 8K AirPlay 2 UHDTV at $1,545 off

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K Smart UHDTV for $2,754,94 shipped when code ASK250 has been applied at checkout. Having originally sold for $5,000, it has more recently been trending around $4,300 at retailers like Best Buy with today’s offer saving you $1,545 and marking a new all-time low. As one of LG’s latest TVs, this 75-inch behemoth truly brings home the theater experience with an 8K resolution alongside Full Array Local Dimming Pro for deeper blacks and more accurate color contrast. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support are joined by various streaming services as well as built-in Alexa and more. A total of four HDMI ports round out the notable features. Rated 5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Those not quite sold on 8K will want to have a look at the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV instead. This delivers much of the same feature set as the featured deal, just in a smaller package and with a more affordable price tag. Right now, it’ll set you back $1,598 at Amazon, giving you a home theater upgrade for much less than the lead LG deal.

For more ways to upgrade your movie-watching experience, be sure to check out everything in our home theater guide. The discounted pair of Klipsch RP-150M bookshelf speakers at $239 are now being joined by an all-time low on TCL’s Alto 8+ Sound Bar with built-in 4K Fire TV features at $131.50.

LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K Smart UHDTV features:

8K has arrived with LG 75NANO99UNA 8K LED TV. It’s four times the resolution of 4K across 33+ million pixels. See natural, lifelike picture elevated by Nano Color Pro. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness the deepest black and contrast of Full Array Dimming Pro, our most precisely balanced lighting. It’s an experience backed by AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, our best 8K processor, connected home features and gaming tech in LG’s best 8K LED TV.

