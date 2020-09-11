Upgrade your bedding with Amazon’s Gold Box sheet sale from $26

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mayfair via Amazon offers various 800 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Linens from $25.79. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the queen size in various colors at $52.49. Regularly $70, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 20%. With fall on the cusp of arriving, now is a great time to score some new sheets and upgrade your bedding. With a classic tailored look and 800 thread count, these sheets are sure to offer a relaxing night’s sleep. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can find various other sizes and colors on sale at Amazon from $26 throughout today’s sale. Some listings are beginning to sell out, however, so if you find a color of interest, be sure to jump on it now.

Mayfair Linen Cotton Sheets feature:

Experience the grandeur of 5 Star indulgence when you sleep in these super soft Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set. This exquisite Sheet Set has been painstakingly crafted from the finest 100% Egyptian cotton yarns keeping your comfort in mind.

