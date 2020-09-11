Lock-in a $100 discount on HP’s 14-inch x360 Touchscreen Chromebook

- Sep. 11th 2020 4:47 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering its Members (free to sign-up) the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x 360 Chromebook Core i3/4GB/64GB for $529 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the discount. Down from the usual $629 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen this year. Rocking a 2-in-1 design, HP’s x360 Chromebook packs a folding 14-inch touchscreen display. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel processor which is supplemented by 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of SSD storage. Up to 10-hours of battery life, USB-C, and USB-A round out the notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work would be protecting HP’s Chromebook with this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Whether you’re planning on toting the machine to and from class, or just want to keep it protected when not in use, this is a great way to fend off scratches and damage from bumps or drops. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories.

Or if you’re more interested in scoring an Android tablet, we’ve got plenty of deals for you, too. This morning, Woot kicked off a series of discounts on Samsung Galaxy tablets starting at $85, with the S6 model leading the way at $530.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x360 Chromebook features:

HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth experience with this HP Chromebook laptop. The Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor and *GB of RAM let you switch between basic applications easily, while the Intel UHD 605 integrated graphics render bright, detailed images on the 14-inch WLED display. This HP Chromebook laptop has a 128GB eMMC drive for file storage, and the B&O sound system with dual speakers offers high-quality sound for an immersive multimedia experience.

