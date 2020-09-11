DiscountMags is now offering some great magazine bundle deals this weekend in its three for $12 event. That means you can choose any three subscriptions in the sale and your total will drop to $12, or $4 per magazine. That puts titles like Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Inc., Dwell, Architectural Digest, Wired, and more down at some of the best prices of the year. Everything ships free with no sales tax or auto renewals. Head below for a closer look.

Weekend magazine bundle deals:

As we mentioned above, this weekend’s magazine bundle deals put some of the most popular titles out there down at $4 per year. While you have to commit to three titles in order to redeem the special price, you can also add a fourth or fifth title to your bundle at $4 a pop as well.

Very rarely do we see titles like Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, Golf Digest, and other drop below $5, so be sure to capitalize on this weekend’s pricing while you can. But with the bundle comes big-time price drops on titles like Architectural Digest and Dwell magazine that rarely drop below $6 these days. Needless to say, whether you’re jumping in for the first time or extending existing subscriptions at a discount, this weekend’s sale event is certainly worth your time.

Speaking of reading material, here are our picks for the hottest books to dig into this fall and be suer to go score your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies. If it’s the super heroes you’re after though, our ComiXology deal hub is the place to be. The latest sale has Doctor Strange reads from $1 and you’ll find even more right here.

More on Dwell Magazine:

Weekend magazine bundle deals: Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!