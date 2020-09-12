Amazon takes $100 off Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum, now $400

- Sep. 12th 2020 10:02 am ET

Amazon is offering the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked over the last few months. This Dyson unit allows you to easily cut one more cord in your household with up to 60-minutes of run time on a full charge. Its fully-sealed filtration system is said to trap “99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns,” allowing it to actually produce “cleaner air.” I’ve been all-in on a Dyson stick vacuum for about a year now and absolutely love how simple it makes cleaning up messes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Believe it or not, the deal above isn’t the only Dyson discount we’ve discovered at Amazon. Right now you can grab a high-end Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum at $120 off. This top-of-the-line solution is Dyson’s “most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum” with “twice the suction” of its competitors.

Now that your space is spotless, I think you’ve earned a fresh piece of furniture. Thankfully the Amazon Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Console has plummeted to $155. This discount equates to 48% in savings and marks an all-time low, making now an exceptional time to strike.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum features:

  • Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home; Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning
  • Direct drive cleaner head: Our most powerful yet drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt
  • The fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns expelling cleaner air

