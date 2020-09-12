Save big on loungewear and sleepwear from $14, today only at Amazon

Ekouaer (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of woman’s loungewear from $14 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is this Long Sleeve Sleepwear Set for $19.99, which is down from its regular going rate of $28. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This sleepwear is a 2-piece set that offers a comfortable long sleeve top and pants. Made from pajama material, these will be comfortable to wear all night long, and even lounge around in on the weekend before starting your day. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to view everything on sale.

Halloween is just over a month away, so it’s time to start thinking about what you’re dressing up as. While we might not be going door-to-door like most years prior, it’ll still be fun to dress up with the entire family. Disney’s Halloween shop is already live with plenty of choices to pick from, so be sure to swing by and check it out if you’re a fan of those characters.

Also, another sale you’ll surely want to visit is this one happening at GAP Factory. You’ll find deals from just $6 during its sitewide event, including jeans, tops, and much more.

Ekouaer Long Sleeve Sleepwear Set features:

This Ekouaer Pjs Set is made of super soft and cozy cotton fabric, keep you relaxed while sleeping at night,that’s ultra smooth against the skin so you can enjoy superior comfort.

Women’s two piece sleepwear features casual loungewear style.Long sleeve sleepwear top and long lounge pants.High quality material and this sleep set with superior stitching and perfectly-lined hems. Breathable and Comfy sleepwear set.

Long sleeve pj top with classic scoop neck pajama shirt,solid cotton sleep shirts with chest pocket.Loose and Lightweight sleepwear which makes you feel maximum comfort and relaxed.And this sleep top like a sweatshirt that great for casual wear or lounging around the house or yard.

Long pj pants with soft elastic waist that fit for any body size and makes relaxing as comfort as possible.Perfect for sleepwear,night wear,loungewear or sportwear suit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!