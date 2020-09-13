AirPods Pro are $199 for a limited time with ANC, Hey Siri, more ($50 off)

- Sep. 13th 2020 7:29 am ET

Feature
Staples offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, today’s deal is down $50 from the regular going rate and $16 under our previous mention. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. AirPods Pro is Apple’s high-end ANC in-ears with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri integration, and over 24-hours worth of battery life with the included wireless charging case. Adaptive EQ and Apple’s H1 chip allow for a custom listening experience ideal for louder locations. We loved them in our hands-on review, as well.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save big and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices

