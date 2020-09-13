Apple Watch deals start at $190 for today only: Series 5 $330, more

- Sep. 13th 2020 7:44 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers various Apple Watch models from $190. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple Watch Series 5 from $329.99 in open-box condition. That’s nearly $100 off and a match of our previous mention. You’ll receive all the accessories here alongside a 90-day warranty with purchase.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications. More below.

Woot has additional Apple Watch models, including Series 3, and more on sale today from $190. Just be sure to act quickly, as select models are beginning to sell out.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

