Kickstart your Philips Hue setup with its Dimmable Light Kit at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Smart Dimmable Light Recipe Kit for $40 shipped. Down from the usual $50 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen since February, and marks the second-best to date this year. Whether you’re just looking to kickstart a Philips Hue setup or expand an existing one, this bundle is a great option. You’ll find a Hue White LED bulb as well as one of the brand’s Dimmer Switches, which are pre-paired for activating one of four light recipes. So even if you don’t have a Hue Bridge yet, you’ll still be able to enjoy some of the features. Over 155 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re already in the Hue game, a great way to make out for less would just be grabbing the Dimmer Switch for $25 on its own instead. You’l benefit from the 4-button remote, which can be configured to set various scenes, on top of just controlling the brightness and more of your lights. It’ll pair with HomeKit too, yeilding control over accessories not in the Hue ecosystem, as well.

And then for even more ways to expand your HomeKit setup, be sure to check out all of the deals in our smart home guide right now. There you’ll find a $40 discount on Aqara’s HomeKit starter set, which has dropped to an all-time low at $90.

Philips Hue Smart Dimmable Light Kit features:

Includes 4 pre-set light recipes to help you relax, read, energize and concentrate. Choose Lighting from warm white to cool bright daylight to set the ambiance for any mood in your home. With a brightness of 800 lumens, the energy saving a19 LED bulb lasts up to 25000-hours. The kit contains one hue white ambiance LED light bulb and one pre-programmed wireless dimmer, no hue bridge required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!