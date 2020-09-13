Segway’s electric 2-wheeler offers 10MPH speeds and 14-miles of range for $420

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot S Smart Electric Transporter for $419.99 shipped. Today’s deal is a nearly $70 savings from the regular going rate and within $3 of our previous mention. Ninebot S arrives with a compact 2-wheeled design that’s ultra-portable. Notable specs include up to 10MPH speeds and can support riders up to 220-pounds. You can count on 13.7-miles worth of range, making this a great option for cruising around the neighborhood. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

Segway Ninebot S features:

Sturdy & Powerful : Ninebot S is compact, weighting just 28 lbs with a max load of 220 lbs. Thanks to the dual 400W motors, it can easily reach a max speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13. 7 miles, climbing a max slope of 15°

Road Adaptive Design : 10. 5″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. Applicable Age 16 – 50 years. Applicable Height – 3. 11 – 6. 6 Inch

Intelligent App Management : Download the Segway app for anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, firmware upgrade, Ambient Light, vehicle remote control and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!