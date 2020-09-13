ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone falls to new low of $300 (Save 44%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching up to $549, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention, amounts to a savings of 44%, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. On top of its 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there’s also microSD card expansion up to 2TB, dual SIM card support, and a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide angle, and 8MP sensors. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Keep your new handset protected from drops or scrapes with this official ZTE case for $15. Using just a fraction of your savings here will help fend off typical wear and tear, keeping the Axon 10 Pro looking its best. The silicone design has a soft lining inside, as well as a raised lip around the front for preventing a scratched screen.

From up to $360 off the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra smartphones to deals on the previous-generation Galaxy S10/+ lineup from $500 and more, you’ll find plenty of other offerings in our Android guide. That also includes all of the best app and game discounts while you’ll find right here.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro features:

The Axon 10 Pro Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone from ZTE features advanced technologies that focus on nearly all aspects of portable media and entertainment. From hi-end gaming, hi-res photography, and stunning video streaming with a dual speaker sound. It all starts with the display, a huge, bright, and rich 6.47″ FHD+ AMOLED with a smooth and premium-feeling 3D Quad curved glass and 3D glass back cover. Bezels nearly disappear with a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

