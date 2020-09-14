Fresh Anker deals: Powerhouse 200 $195.50, earbuds, smart home gear, more from $18

- Sep. 14th 2020 8:47 am ET

0

Anker is back today with a fresh batch of deals headlined by its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $195.49 shipped. As a comparison, it has spent most of the summer around $300 with its usual going rate being around $250. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. The Anker Powerhouse 200 arrives as a portable generator that’s ideal for emergency backups, camping, or just powering up your gear while you’re away from an outlet. Notable features include one USB-C PD port, two 2.4A USB-A ports, plus AC and DC outlets. It’s compatible with select solar-powered setups, as well, helping you to power up if you’re off the grid. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree to date. You’ll find even more deals below in this week’s sale.

Another standout is Anker’s PowerExtend Capsule Desktop Charger for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and within $5 of the best offer we’ve tracked. Anker includes three block-style AC outlets on the backside of this power extender, plus two 2.4A USB-A ports on the front and a 45W USB-C PD port. It’s a solid low-profile option for keeping your desktop powered up. It’s collected great ratings at Amazon and you can learn even more in our hands-on review.

Other notable deals include:

You’ll find even more smartphone accessory deals in our constantly-updating guide, which features a few notable price drops already this morning. Check out all of our top picks here.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.
  • Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.
  • Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

