Fujifilm’s recently-released X-T200 comes with kit lens at a low of $500

Amazon is offering the Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless DSLR with 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 at $499.95 shipped. Also at B&H, Best Buy, and Adorama. Normally fetching $800, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. The Fujifilm X-T200 just launched back in January and offers quite a few killer features. The vari-angle display articulates so you can see it from anywhere. You’ll find on-sensor phase detection autofocus, helping you lock-on to subjects quickly for great focus performance that even offers face/eye AF. Fujifilm also built-in electronic stabilization and HDR video modes that help make the 4K recording stand-out from the rest. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Prefer Sony? The Sony DSCHX80/B is a great choice. it offers great zoom and a compact point-and-shoot design. 5-axis image stabilization provides silky-smooth video 30x optical and 60x ClearImage zoom, both NFC and Wi-Fi, and many other great features pair together to make this camera super easy to use and have great image quality. At $368, it’s a fantastic budget-focused choice if you’re just getting started in photography.

Regardless of which camera you choose, SanDisk’s 128GB SD card is a must-have. At $29 on Amazon, it delivers U3 speeds which are capable of recording 4K footage with ease. Offering 128GB of storage, you’ll be able to record for a few hours (or take a couple of thousand images) with either camera above, making it a fantastic choice for storing footage on.

Fujifilm X-T200 DSLR features:

An especially sleek rendering of a familiar form, the dark silver X-T200 blends FUJIFILM’s penchant for retro-inspired aesthetics with a versatile imaging system to suit both photo and video applications. Featuring a 24.2MP APS-C-format CMOS sensor, this mirrorless body is capable of recording high-resolution stills at up to 8 fps within a native sensitivity range from ISO 200-12800. The sensor’s design also enables UHD 4K video recording up to 30 fps and Full HD recording at up to 60 fps. Complementing both mediums, the sensor’s design also incorporates phase-detection pixels to improve both focusing speed and response, as well as enable Eye and Face Detection functions for greater focusing accuracy with portraiture.

