Upgrade to the Greenworks Pro 60V electric lawn mower at $259 (Reg. $350+)

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V 21-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $259.35 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and has spent most of the last year between that price and $350. Although summer may be drawing to a close, it’s still a great time to lock-in some savings and convert your setup to a cordless electric mower. The Greenworks Pro line is backed by a 60V battery that powers a 21-inch cutting deck made of steel. You can count on up to an acre of cutting power here from the included 4Ah battery along with integrated bagging. We loved it in our hands-on review and Lowe’s customers largely agree.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $90 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! It has stellar ratings from hundreds of Amazon reviewers, as well.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on everything geared towards environmental consciousness. Right now we have a great price on a 6-pack of 600-lumen LED light bulbs at $21, which is down from the usual $30 price tag.

Greenworks Pro Electric Lawn Mower features:

For homeowners who want the benefits of going cordless for everyday yard work but also want the confidence to take on occasionally challenging, tougher projects, the Greenworks Pro 60-volt family of tools are the ideal choice. Designed with medium/heavy duty-construction and materials, high-efficiency motors plus a universal 60-volt battery system that works across multiple products means you’ve got gas-equivalent power for your typical Saturday chores. Plus, when the tough jobs show up, you’ll be ready. Mower runtime varies on grass type, thickness, height and weather conditions.

