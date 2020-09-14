Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Neon Chrome, Severed, Calm Baby Sleep, more

- Sep. 14th 2020 10:10 am ET

FREE+
0

We are now ready to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. While we still have a notable deal live from last week on Door Kickers: Action Squad, there are plenty more to browse through this morning. More specifically speaking, you’re looking at big-time price drops on titles such as Neon Chrome, Severed, Cytus II, Calm Baby Sleep Sounds, Baldur’s Gate II, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at the entire lot.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Blood Pressure Assistant: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2$4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pin Points Distance Calculator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: SavingsApp: Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $30, Wonderful 101 $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Service Notes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Neon Chrome:

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer – again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat – many players have over 100 hours logged!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard