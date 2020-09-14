We are now ready to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. While we still have a notable deal live from last week on Door Kickers: Action Squad, there are plenty more to browse through this morning. More specifically speaking, you’re looking at big-time price drops on titles such as Neon Chrome, Severed, Cytus II, Calm Baby Sleep Sounds, Baldur’s Gate II, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at the entire lot.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Blood Pressure Assistant: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pin Points Distance Calculator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: SavingsApp: Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Service Notes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Neon Chrome :

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer – again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat – many players have over 100 hours logged!

