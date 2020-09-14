Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $30, Wonderful 101 $30, more

- Sep. 14th 2020 9:43 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s deal is $20 off, a few bucks below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This package brings Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel to your Switch collection in one fell swoop. It includes local two-player split-screen or four-player online play with over 100+ hours of add-on content throughout. Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including XCOM 2 Collection, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, Collection of Mana, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

