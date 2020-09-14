Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $30, Wonderful 101 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s deal is $20 off, a few bucks below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This package brings Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel to your Switch collection in one fell swoop. It includes local two-player split-screen or four-player online play with over 100+ hours of add-on content throughout. Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including XCOM 2 Collection, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, Collection of Mana, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299
Today’s best game deals:
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $29 (Reg. $50+)
- Collection of Mana $22 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched on PSN at $15
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Furi $7 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Memoirs Edition $39.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $47 (Reg. $60)
- RACCOON CITY EDITION $45 (Reg. $80)
- Incl. RE2 and 3 remakes
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- OTTTD Switch $0.50 (Reg. $8)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Switch games from $8
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $20 (Reg. $45+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $9.50 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $10 (Reg. $50)
- Disney TSUM TSUM $25 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 20 $6 (Reg. $25+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $13 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $22 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
