Save up to $540 on LG’s refurb AirPlay 2 4K OLED TVs starting at $1,300

Woot is currently offering the LG CX 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,959.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you an additional $6. Having originally retailed for $2,500, today’s offer is good for an over 21% discount, beats the all-time low at Amazon by $338, and marks a new all-time low. You can also score the 55-inch model for $1,300, down from its original $1,800 price tag and matching the all-time low. LG’s CX series TVs bring an OLED display to your home theater complete with 4K HDR support and pixel-level dimming that yields “darker blacks and more vibrant color.” There are also plenty of smart features to enjoy here from AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to LG webOS, Alexa, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Sidestep the OLED panel found on the lead models to bring a new LG AirPlay 2 TV to your space for even less. The brand’s Nano 8 Series 55-inch TV delivers 4K picture quality and similar smart features as with what you’ll find above, but enters with a more affordable $757 price tag at Amazon.

If you’re looking to give your setup’s audio a boost, earlier today we spotted a $299 discount on the renewed Bose AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700. Right now, it has been marked down to a new all-time low at $500 along with everything else you’ll find in our home theater guide.

LG 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Smart OLED TV features:

LG OLED TV CX redefines everything you see. Once you’ve seen LG OLED TV, other TVs pale in comparison. OLED is a difference-maker for movies, shows, sports and gaming. From the gridiron to the iron throne, no detail goes unseen. And only OLED pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture — backed by AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, our best 4K processor, connected home features and cutting-edge gaming tech.

