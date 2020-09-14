Score all-time lows on Samsung’s T7 Portable USB-C SSDs starting at $80

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $159 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. Typically fetching $200, it recently dropped to $170 and is now down the extra $11. Overall, you’re saving 20% quirk today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 500GB model on sale for $80, which matches the all-time low. Samsung’s T7 portable SSD delivers a USB-C design that not only provides out of the box Mac compatibility, but also upwards of 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Everything is housed within an aluminum enclosure which brings added shock-resistance into the mix. Over 830 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with Samsung’s previous-generation T5 portable SSDs instead. The 1TB version will only set you back $140 at Amazon right now, but drops transfer speeds down to 540MB/s. But if that trade-off is worth the extra cash, then going with this option is a notable way to add some USB-C storage to your setup for less.

If added security is worth an extra premium, don’t forget that we’re also still tracking Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSDs on sale right now, as well. Prices start at $110, with upwards of $50 in savings to be had on various models that all come equipped with built-in fingerprint sensors.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

The Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD is a compact and secure storage solution that fits in the palm of your hand. Roughly the size of a few stacked credit cards, the T7 is equipped with 256-bit AES encryption and password protection, so users can rest assured knowing their data is safe. Moreover, with PCIe NVMe technology, the T7 offers users quick performance and little downtime with read and write speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and 1000 MB/s respectively.

