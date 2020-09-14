Tackle fall cleanup with the Sun Joe 1600PSI electric pressure washer at $60

This week only, Woot offers the Sun Joe SPX206E 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it just dropped to around $70 at Amazon from the usual $100 price tag. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With fall weather upon us, now is a great time to think about cleaning up around your property. Forget about the gas and oil routine this year and go with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer instead. It will deliver 1600PSI and 1.45GPM alongside a compact design that can easily be moved from location to location. You’ll receive a handful of different tips with purchase, which makes it easy to adjust around various tasks. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead for a more affordable alternative. This model for around $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. One notable standout deal this morning is the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Lawn Mower at $259. Lowe’s has reduced this model down to a new all-time low, making it a great time to transition your lawn mower away from gas and oil.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL: 11-Amp motor generates 1600 PSI of maximum water pressure and a maximum flow rate of 1. 45 GPM

VERSATILE: Ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs including auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

ACCESSORIES: Includes extension wand, 20 ft. High pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35 ft. power cord with GFCI protection

