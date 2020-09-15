8Bitdo’s TurboGrafx-themed Wireless Gamepad works with Switch at $19 (23% off)

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo PCE Wireless Gamepad for $19.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and drops to a new Amazon all-time low. 8Bitdo’s PCE wireless gamepad has a matching design to the TurboGrafx-16 mini that launched earlier in the year, and supplements the compact console with wireless functionality. It’ll also bring that same retro design to your Nintendo Switch for playing NES titles and more. Includes a wireless USB receiver. Over 90 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Retro stylings aside, 8Bitdo’s PCE Wireless Gamepad is one of the more affordable Switch controllers out there, wireless or otherwise. But if you don’t mind ditching the more well-known branding, this highly-rated wireless Switch controller will only set you back $17 right now. It packs a Pro-style design and added ergonomics if the featured option is a bit too compact for your needs.

Or if you’re in search for yet another way to enhance the Switch experience, we’re tracking a variety of discounts on controllers, cases, and more from $8. So whether you’re looking for a new accessory for the Switch or Lite version, there are plenty of offers to check out right here.

8Bitdo PCE Wireless Gamepad features:

Nintendo Switch compatibility with 2.4G USB receiver (included). Includes 2.4G USB receiver. Lag Free & rechargeable built-in Lithium Ion battery. Includes 2.4G Controller, 2.4G USB receiver and USB cable. Compatibility with PC engine mini, turbografx-16 mini, PC engine coregrafx mini & Nintendo Switch.

