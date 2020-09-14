Switch/Lite accessories from $8: Game Cube controllers, protection kits, more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 40% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since the holidays last year, and the best price we can find. This model is an affordable way to score another Game Cube-style controller for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or just to have a second gamepad around for couch co-op. The officially licensed controller has a larger D-pad and an added left shoulder button alongside the included 10-foot cable and velcro strap. Ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for a fresh batch of discounted Nintendo Switch/Lite controllers, cases, and more.
More Nintendo Switch/Lite accessory deals:
- Nintendo’s Switch Lite Carrying Case $12 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Pokemon Battle Stealth Case Kit $9 (Reg. $15)
- RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Travel Case $8 (Reg. $13)
- Controller Gear Animal Crossing Tommy skin $8 (Reg. $10+)
- RDS Mario Odyssey Carrying Case $11 (Reg. $18+)
- RDS Deluxe Traveler Case $27 (Reg. $35)
- PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller $35 (Reg. $50)
- PDP Switch Poké Ball Slim Travel Case $10 (Reg. $15+)
- And even more….
We also still have pre-orders for the new PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Lite case on sale right here along with a host of accessories from $10. And here’s the latest Nintendo eShop sale from $4 as well.
On the news side of things, be sure to check out the new Nintendo x Puma collab, the new Fortnite Switch console bundle, the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity announcement trailer, and this gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see.
More on the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller:
- The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros ultimate
- Classic Game Cube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button
- System Buttons added for compatibility with all Nintendo Switch games
- Detachable 10 feet (3 Meter) USB cable with Velcro strap
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo with 2 year limited warranty
