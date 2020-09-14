Switch/Lite accessories from $8: Game Cube controllers, protection kits, more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 40% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since the holidays last year, and the best price we can find. This model is an affordable way to score another Game Cube-style controller for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or just to have a second gamepad around for couch co-op. The officially licensed controller has a larger D-pad and an added left shoulder button alongside the included 10-foot cable and velcro strap. Ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for a fresh batch of discounted Nintendo Switch/Lite controllers, cases, and more.

More Nintendo Switch/Lite accessory deals:

We also still have pre-orders for the new PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Lite case on sale right here along with a host of accessories from $10. And here’s the latest Nintendo eShop sale from $4 as well.

On the news side of things, be sure to check out the new Nintendo x Puma collab, the new Fortnite Switch console bundle, the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity announcement trailer, and this gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see.

More on the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros ultimate

Classic Game Cube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button

System Buttons added for compatibility with all Nintendo Switch games

Detachable 10 feet (3 Meter) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially Licensed by Nintendo with 2 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!