Switch/Lite accessories from $8: Game Cube controllers, protection kits, more

Sep. 14th 2020 9:02 am ET

$8+
0

Amazon is now offering the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 40% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since the holidays last year, and the best price we can find. This model is an affordable way to score another Game Cube-style controller for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or just to have a  second gamepad around for couch co-op. The officially licensed controller has a larger D-pad and an added left shoulder button alongside the included 10-foot cable and velcro strap. Ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for a fresh batch of discounted Nintendo Switch/Lite controllers, cases, and more.

More Nintendo Switch/Lite accessory deals:

We also still have pre-orders for the new PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Lite case on sale right here along with a host of accessories from $10. And here’s the latest Nintendo eShop sale from $4 as well.

On the news side of things, be sure to check out the new Nintendo x Puma collab, the new Fortnite Switch console bundle, the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity announcement trailer, and this gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see.

More on the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller:

  • The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros ultimate
  • Classic Game Cube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button
  • System Buttons added for compatibility with all Nintendo Switch games
  • Detachable 10 feet (3 Meter) USB cable with Velcro strap
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with 2 year limited warranty

