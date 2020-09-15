Save 30% on this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand on sale for $42

- Sep. 15th 2020 1:54 pm ET

0

YFW Technology (96% positive lifetime feedback from 1,000+) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand for $41.98 shipped when code 307HNHDM has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats the previous price drop by $8, and marks a new all-time low. This aluminum stand helps alleviate neck strain with an elevated design that raises your machine nearly 8-inches off the ground. It’s compatible with computers ranging from 10- to 17-inches in size, and features an adjustable angle design with a swiveling base. Over 250 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the adjustable design, doing with this aluminum stand for $31 at Amazon is a great way to save further. It packs a similar build quality as you’ll find above, but with a more simplistic design. It also carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 4,000 customers.

Or should neither of those options fit the bill for your desk setup, we’re also still tracking a 26% discount on Rain Design’s adjustable iLevel2 stand. Right now, it has been marked down to $52 and delivers a design that won’t take up as much space on your workstation as either aforementioned option. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more.

Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand features:

This swivel MacBook stand can not only rotate 360 degrees but also adjust the view of angle according to your usage habits From 0° to 25° view of angle – to satisfy all your desires when using your laptop with this notebook stand on desk. The slim compact stand elevates your laptop to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which develop a good working posture which helps to reduce shoulder and neck pain.

