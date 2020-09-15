Ambiance awaits with Amazon’s 40-Ft. Indoor/Outdoor Rope Light: $19 (Save 36%)

- Sep. 15th 2020 2:06 pm ET

$19
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 40-foot Indoor/Outdoor Red Rope Light for $19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off what it’s averaged over the last 6-months and marks the lowest price we have tracked yet. It doesn’t matter if you want to add some ambiance in the house or your yard, because this rope light is ready to work both indoors and out. The length spans 40-feet and boasts a total of 420 LED lights. A flexible design allows it to wrap around objects or lay flat against them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to control your new rope light with your preferred smart assistant? You’re in luck, because iHome’s affordable smart plug is down to $21.50. This deal shaves 28% off typical pricing and is available from Amazon. It works with HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and the list goes on.

And if you’re in the HomeKit ecosystem, don’t forget that Eve Button is 20% off. It can be pressed once, double-clicked, and held down for three different smart home actions to be easily carried out when your smartphone isn’t around. This accessory is available for $40, so swing by and grab yours now.

Also, be sure to swing by our fresh roundup of Etekcity Alexa and Assistant smart home gear priced from $12.50.

AmazonBasics 40-foot Red Rope Light features:

  • This 40-foot red rope light illuminates with 420 LED lights for a unique atmosphere in any space
  • Rope is flexible, and durable, allowing it to be wrapped around objects or laying flat against surfaces
  • Outdoor rated for use outside the home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$19
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonBasics

About the Author