Woot is offering a series of Etekcity smart home products starting from $12.50 right now. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You’ll find solid offers on smart bulbs, dimmer switches, outlets, and more. One standout is the Etekcity Smart Light Bulb for $12.49. Regularly $16 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control over your bulb, it will also transform your smartphone into a remote control for everything from dimming and brightness levels to color (2700K-6500K) and more. With no hub required, the 9W bulb uses 2.4GHz WiFi network connections and is rated for a 15,000-hour lifespan. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A more affordable option falls to the Sengled Smart Light Bulb at $10 and with much of the same feature set. Although this one does require a hub connection, it carries stellar ratings from over 2,400 Amazon customers and is a great option for anyone in the Zigbee, Sengled, SmartThings, Wink, and more ecosystems.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot smart home sale for additional deals from under $13 Prime shipped. And we have plenty more smart home deals to check out as well. Those include iHome’s affordable HomeKit smart plug, Schlage’s Encode Smart Lock, this roundup of Meross offers, and today’s price drop on the Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit 2-camera system. Swing by our smart home deal hub for even more.

More on the Etekcity Smart Light Bulb:

Smart home products: Voice Command: Enjoy hands-free control of your lights. Connect your smart light bulb to Alexa or Google Assistant to dim, brighten, or change your light from soft warm to cool daylight without touching a button.

Complete Control: Turn your smartphone into a remote control, so you can control your smart light bulb from any location. That way, you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving your lights on after you’ve left your home.

