Sophisticate the living room with Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Sofa: $449 (Reg. $759)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Bayard Contemporary Sofa for $449.19 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. That’s $309 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked. If you’d love to have a streamlined couch, it’s hard to overlook this solution from Amazon’s Rivet lineup. Separate cushions are eliminated for an all-in-one style that’s ready to bring a near-seamless look into your space. This piece measures 76- by 34.3- by 32.7-inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but are good so far at 4/5 stars. Amazon’s Rivet lineup is well-reviewed overall.

Amazon Rivet Bayard Contemporary Sofa features:

Tidy tight back and bench seat cushions, tapered legs, curved armrests and chic charcoal grey upholstery give this couch a contemporary feel that blends with any decor. A solid wood frame and foam padding make this sofa a durable yet comfortable place to relax.

Solid wood frame and foam padding with polyester-linen-rayon blend upholstery

This couch combines chic, modern design elements in a classically elegant structure that will continue looking great over time

