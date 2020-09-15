Make Dash’s Safe Slice Mandoline your new sous-chef at $40 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline for $39.99 shipped in all colors. Regularly $60 direct from Dash, this model sells for closer to $50 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. You will find some of the colorways down at $40 via Bed Bath and Beyond right now as well. It is designed to slice, julienne, matchstick, dice, and more for simple meal prep with 30 different cut settings. It also features a special spring-loaded safety feature to protect your fingers and ships with a handy cleaning brush alongside the food catch container you don’t always get with comparable models. Comes with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If Mueller’s $35 option is still overkill for your needs, take a look at this highly-rated Fullstar Mandoline at $20 instead. It carries solid ratings from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers and makes for a great sous-chef at home. Just don’t expect to get 30 different preset cutting options like today’s lead deal.

Speaking of kitchenware, we also have great deals running on this 4.3-quart stainless steel air fryer as well as Bodum’s BISTRO Electric Milk Frother, along with everything else you’ll find in our constantly updated home goods deal hub.

More on the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline:

Designed to keep hands and fingers away from blades, for an easier, safer way to slice The spring-loaded handle pops up, so simply push down to slice in seconds (so easy even your kids can use it). Slice, julienne, matchstick, dice, and more for easy meal prep, with 30 different preset cuts for varying thicknesses (1-8mm) Thickness adjuster allows for custom control giving you perfect stews, soups, salads, vegetables, even homemade potato chips.

