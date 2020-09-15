Bodum’s BISTRO Electric Milk Frother drops down to $24 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is now offering its E-BODUM BISTRO Electric Milk Frother for $23.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. You’ll find a host of discounted kitchenware and accessories starting from $2.99 right here if you’re looking to hit that delivery threshold. Regularly $30, and currently on sale for $26 at Amazon, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked in years, and the best we can find. This is a compact milk frother so you can create barista-quality coffee, hot chocolate, and other drinks at home, even without a built-in steamer. It can heat 10-ounces at a time and features a nice auto-warm up feature if the milk drops below 50-degrees. Conversely, an auto shut-off feature will ensure it never burns. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will who just how notable of a deal today’s offer is. There really aren’t very many brand name options in the $24 price range. Although you could save even more with the manual Bodum model, it’s going to take some extra elbow grease on your part. Otherwise, scope out one of these SimpleTaste Handheld Milk Frothers at around $10. You’ll need to provide your own frothing cup, but it will get the job done for significantly less.

Or just check out this electric milk frother at $22 while it’s still on sale along with this iced brewer at $40 off. Here’s the new Instant Pot K-Cup and Nespresso-compatible coffee maker and our latest coffee feature for even more tips and accessories.

More on the Bodum BISTRO Electric Milk Frother:

Transform your daily cup of joe into a coffeehouse specialty with our BISTRO electric milk frother. This magical milk foamer ensures all your favorite drinks are at your fingertips, whenever you desire. For a barista-quality cappuccino, froth cold milk into rich, flavorful foam – simply press the power button, wait around a minute, and your milk will be frothed to perfection at around 70ºC. Alternatively, remove the whisk and you can use the electric milk frother to heat milk for a mouth-watering café latte or an indulgent hot chocolate.

