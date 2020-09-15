Secure your AirPods with nifty elago Ear Hooks at $7.50

elago via Amazon offers its AirPods Ear Hooks in White for $7.72 Prime shipped. Regularly $11, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and 30% off the typical price. If you’re an AirPods user, chances are you’ve had one of those moments where your earbuds have fallen out. elago looks to solve this issue with its nifty AirPods hooks. The silicone design won’t put too much stress on your ears, and you’ll be able to easily swap them out if needed during various activities. Unlike some other options on the market, this add-on wraps around your ear for an even more secure fit. Rated 3.7/5 stars by nearly 4,000 Amazon customers.

Perhaps you’re not ready to dive in with AirPods clips. For a few dollars less you can protect your AirPods with a silicone case in various colors. These cases are easy to recommend, add carabiner functionality, and arrive in a handful of styles just match your look. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 10,500 Amazon customers.

For more Apple-friendly accessories, check out Twelve South’s on-going Work from Home sale at Amazon. With a range of different Mac and iPhone accessories discounted right now, it’s a great time to upgrade your at-home setup. Dive into our smartphone accessories guide for additional deals on products to complement your iPhone.

elago AirPods Earhooks feature:

Hook-shaped EarHooks hold your AirPods securely and prevents it from falling out. Great for running, jogging, cycling, gym and other fitness activities! Easy installation & hassle-free removal. Put the AirPods on the Earhooks and it loops over the ear.

