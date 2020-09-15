New all-time low brings Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker down to $129

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $128.95 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s price cut is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Even though we’re expected to see new Apple Watch models today, going with a more traditional fitness tracker is a great way to avoid everyday charging and more. Standout features on the Charge 4 include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 7-day battery life, and GPS alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Its swim-proof design packs a 1-inch OLED display that lets you keep tabs on fitness data on top of notifications from your smartphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 635 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the latest from Fitbit can save even more by bringing the Charge 3 to their fitness routine. This tracker will only run you $111 at Amazon, delivering similar 7-day battery life and more for less. There are some trade offs though, like a lack of built-in GPS, NFC, and some of the other new additions.

Supplement the stats tracked by other fitness tracker with this discount we spotted on Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale at $20.50. Then build out your own at-home exercise setup with the Echelon connected fitness bike while it has been marked down to $500.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more.

