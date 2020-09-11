Amazon offers the Echelon connected fitness bike at $500 (Reg. up to $840)

Amazon is offering the Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $499.99 shipped. This is a brand-new partnership between Echelon and Amazon, offering one of the only ways to enter the ecosystem without spending $840 to pick up a fitness bike direct. If you find that you’re spending more time indoors than normal with everything going on, and heading to the gym isn’t an option right now, picking up the Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike will help you stay in shape without ever leaving home. In our roundup of the best choices for those who can’t buy a Peloton, we called the Echelon “a close alternative.” Amazon includes a 30-day trial to the Echelon connected experience, which lets you find out if the service is a good fit for your workout routines. There are both live and on-demand classes available that range from 20- to 75-minutes long, perfect for beginners and advanced riders alike. Rated 4/5 stars. Interested in learning more about connected fitness? Be sure to check out our sister site, Connect the Watts.

For a lower-cost experience, check out Cyclace. We spotted this deal yesterday which drops the unique indoor bike to under $291, a savings of nearly $80. While there are no smarts built-in, the tablet mount allows you to easily attach an iPad or other device to use as your display.

If the smart experience isn’t something that you’re all that interested in, the Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike delivers a great workout setup at home for just $160. While there’s nothing smart about the Marcy, it offers a customizable experience that allows you to work out in your own home with ease.

Echelon Smart Connected Fitness Bike features:

Live and on-demand studio fitness from the comfort and safety of home. Ride live with our supportive and energizing Echelon community and inspire each other to climb the leaderboard.

One membership works for all machines, including our Connect Bikes, Row, Reflect mirrors and future machines. You also get access to our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and more!

To get the full Echelon connected experience, activate your 30 day risk-free trial membership at member.echelonfit.com/amazon/register

Live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 20-75 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our 30+ world class instructors.

We Don’t Play Elevator Music! You’ll stay energized and motivated with the best music in the industry. We partner with the top record labels to bring you the latest music for the best fitness experience. Dance, EDM, Folk and Funk. Hip Hop to K-Pop. Metal, Latin and R&B…whatever your ears want we’ve got!

This bike is designed for everyone and every home. With a modern design and small footprint the Prime Bike provides a high intensive work out without taking over your space. The bike is solid, stable and stays in one place as you pedal, but it’ll take your at-home workout to new heights!

